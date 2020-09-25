D.N.Angel Manga Has Only 'A Few Chapters' Left

Complete Edition of manga volumes will begin in January 2021

Manga creator Yukiru Sugisaki revealed in the November issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine on Thursday that they will end the D.N.Angel manga in "a few chapters." In addition, the previously announced "Complete Edition" of the manga will begin releasing at two volumes a month for five months beginning in January next year and until May.

The Complete Edition, which was previously slated to begin releasing this year, will have a total of 10 volumes. It will include the 15 volumes of the original manga's release, and the newer chapters of the manga from its recent resumption up through its ending (including volumes 16-18, which were released digitally in January 2019, July 2019, and March 2020). Each volume will have around 330 pages, will feature new covers, and will be A5 in size.

The manga resumed in Monthly Asuka in May 2018.

The original manga's story centers on a 14-year-old boy named Daisuke Niwa who tries to declare his love to the girl of his dreams but fails. Instead, whenever he thinks about the girl, he transforms into the legendary phantom thief known as Dark Mousy.

Sugisaka launched the manga in the magazine in 1997. The series went on hiatus in 2005 and returned in 2008, but Sugisaka did not conclude the story. Kadokawa released the manga's 15th compiled book volume in 2011. Tokyopop published the manga's first 13 volumes in North America.

Xebec studio adapted D.N.Angel into a television anime series in 2003, and A.D. Vision and Discotek Media released the anime in North America.