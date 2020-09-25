Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse Game's 1st Promo Video Reveals December 17 Debut

New version of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus with upgrades will be franchise's 1st title for PS5

Compile Heart began streaming the first promotional video on Friday for Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse , its first Neptunia franchise game for the PlayStation 5. The video introduces the characters and cast, and reveals that the game will launch on December 17.

The game is a new edition of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus PlayStation 4 game. The PS4 version was itself a "refined" version of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 PlayStation Vita game. Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse will feature an upgraded game system, game balances, and the most amount of characters, equipment, and clothes in the franchise. The game will also feature arranged songs and new songs, and CG images.

The game's announcement marked the franchise's 10th anniversary. The original Hyperdimension Neptunia game shipped for the PlayStation 3 in Japan on August 19, 2010. The game's announcement video in August had also revealed that Compile Heart is working on other projects in the franchise besides the PS5 game.

Idea Factory International will release VVVtunia ( Neptunia Virtual Stars ) PlayStation 4 game in the West in 2021 with Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The game launched for the PS4 in Japan on August 6 after a delay.

Idea Factory International released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on July 28. Idea Factory released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game for the PS4 in Japan in April 2015, and then released the game in the West in February 2016. Idea Factory released the game on PC via Steam in July 2016.