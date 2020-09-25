Haikyu!! To The Top Anime's New Promo Video, New Visual Revealed

The official Twitter account for the Haikyu!! anime began streaming a new promotional video on Friday for second half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season of the Haikyu!! anime.

Original manga creator Haruichi Furudate also drew a new visual to commemorate the new anime.

The anime will debut in the "Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS on October 2 at 26:25 (effectively October 3 at 2:25 a.m.). SUPER BEAVER will perform the opening theme song "Toppakō" (Breach), and SPYAIR will perform the ending theme song "One Day."

The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere this July, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The anime premiered its first half on January 10, and episode 13 aired on April 3. Crunchyroll streamed the first half of the anime as it aired in Japan.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Haruichi Furudate 's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three seasons. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first season on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2015, then again in November 2017 with an English dub. The company released the second season on home video in January 2018.

Crunchyroll also began streaming the Haikyu!! The Movie: Talent and Sense and Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts compilation films in December 2018. Both films opened in Japan in September 2017. An earlier pair of compilation films, Gekijō-ban Haikyu!! Owari to Hajimari and Gekijō-ban Haikyu!! Shōsha to Haisha , premiered in Japan in 2015.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended the series on July 20. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print.