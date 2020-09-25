Main Cells at Work! Manga Gets 1st New Chapter in 2 Years

The November issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine announced on Saturday that Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work!! ( Hataraku Saibō ) will get a new chapter in the next issue on October 26. The chapter will be the series' first in about two years.

The issue also announced that the manga is inspiring a new spinoff series titled Hataraku Saibō WHITE ( Cells at Work!! White) that will also launch in the magazine's December issue. Tetsuji Kanie ( Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle -side B.B. & M.T.C ) is drawing the manga that will center on White Blood Cells.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work!! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius , and Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled volume in Japan in August 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it shipped the manga's fifth volume in November 2017.

The original manga has inspired various spinoffs, including Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya 's Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ). The anime adaptation of the spinoff will premiere in January 2021. Cells at Work!! ! (with two exclamation points), the previously announced second anime season of Shimizu's original Cells at Work!! manga, will also debut in January 2021.

