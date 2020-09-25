Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season's 12th/final episode aired on Saturday

The final episode of the television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga announced on Saturday that the series is getting a second season.

The anime premiered on the Animeism programming block on July 10 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

The cast includes:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) directed the anime at TMS Entertainment , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) supervised the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama designed the characters, and HYADAIN composed the music. The staff also includes color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro , art director Minoru Akiba , compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai , and editor Yumiko Nakaba .

The female rock band The Peggies perform the opening theme song, while Singer halca performs the ending theme song. Both The Peggies and halca created their songs expressly for the anime.

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The series received a manga anthology on August 17.