Edens Zero Game Project Includes Both 3D Action RPG for Consoles, Mobile RPG

Konami announced during a stream for Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga franchise on Saturday that the video game adaptation of the manga will be two games: a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a separate top-down action RPG for mobile devices.

The manga is also inspiring a television anime series that will premiere in April 2021.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English both digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on August 17. North American publisher Kodansha Comics is releasing the series simultaneously digitally. The ninth English volume shipped in print on September 15.