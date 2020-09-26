Konami Releases Metal Gear, Castlevania, Contra Games for PC via GOG

Releases include Metal Gear Solid , Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance , Castlevania II: Simon's Quest , Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse , Super C games

Konami announced on Twitter on Friday that it has released its Metal Gear , Metal Gear Solid , and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance games as well as its Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania and Contra game collection on PC via GOG.

Metal Gear is first game in the Metal Gear franchise . The game originally released in Japan in 1987 for the MSX2 computer, then released internationally for the Nintendo Entertainment System and Commadore 64 and was later ported to PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and PC. GOG describes the game:

OUTER HEAVEN is the name of a heavily armed land in the depths of southern Africa where the dreadful weapon called METAL GEAR is developed. It is the mission of SOLID SNAKE, one of the members of the secret army "FOX HOUND" to sneak into OUTER HEAVEN are destroy METAL GEAR. GO AHEAD SOLID SNAKE!

Metal Gear Solid originally released for the PlayStation in 1998. GOG describes the game:

You are Snake, a government agent on a mission to regain control of a secret nuclear weapons base from terrorist hands. Now the international best-selling PlayStation game comes to the PC with better graphics, added features, and new gameplay modes! Unlike anything you've played before, Metal Gear Solid introduces a new genre of gaming where ninja-like stealth and cool head are your best weapons for survival

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance is an expanded version of the Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty game that released for PlayStation 2 in 2001. Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance released for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC in 2002. GOG describes the game:

Solid Snake returns in Metal Gear Solid 2® Substance, the ultimate edition of Metal Gear Solid ® 2: Sons of Liberty, with all-new game modes, hidden characters, and storylines. Top-secret weapons technology is being mysteriously transported under cover of an oil tanker to an unknown location. Armed with an arsenal of new weapons, supplies and stealth maneuvers, it's up to Snake to infiltrate the transport and keep this deadly weapon of mass destruction from falling into the wrong hands!

The Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania and Contra game collection features the Castlevania , Castlevania II: Simon's Quest , Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse , Contra , and Super C games. GOG describes the collection:

The Beginning of a Legend... Return to the roots of Castlevania and Contra in one exclusive package on the PC. This collection of games brings the non-stop action, suspense and great gameplay of these fan-favorite games home for the first time in over a decade. The bloodline of the Belmont clan returns along with their ultimate nemesis Dracula in the three games that started it all: Castlevania, Simon's Quest, and Dracula's Curse. In Contra and Super C, Red Falcon is invading Earth and only two heroes can stand up to the hoards of alien forces.