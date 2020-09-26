Sega Announces Virtua Fighter x eSports Project

Sega announced on Friday the " Virtua Fighter x eSports Project," a project that will "restart" the Virtua Fighter 3D fighting game series with an eSports-focused title. The project will commemorate Sega 's 60th anniversary. Sega will announce more details at a later date. The company began streaming a teaser movie:

Sega renewed its trademark for the logo of Virtua Fighter with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in October 2018. The trademark is for use in coin-operated video games and arcade video games.

Sega released the first installment in its long-running Virtua Fighter series in arcades in 1993. The series is notable for its three-button punch/kick/block control system. Sega released five main installments in the series. The developer released the latest main installment, Virtua Fighter 5 , in arcades in 2006. Sega released the latest Virtua Fighter 5 version, Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown , in 2010, and on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012.

The game received a television anime adaptation in 1995. Tubi TV is streaming the anime in English. Media Blasters released the anime on VHS volumes from 2000 to 2001, and on DVD in 2003.