Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Game Also Gets PS5 Release

Game also releases for PS4, Switch, Steam this winter

KOEI Tecmo Games revealed on Saturday that Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game will launch simultaneously on the PlayStation 5 on December 3, alongside the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch release. The game will then launch on PC via Steam on January 21.

KOEI Tecmo America is streaming a new trailer for the game with subtitles. KOEI Tecmo America and KOEI Tecmo Europe will release the game this winter. Clammbon perform the game's theme song "Somewhen, Somewhere…"

The sequel is set three years after KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game. In the story, Ryza travels to the Royal Capital of Ashra-am Baird and explores ancient ruins to uncover the mystery of lost legends. She can learn new skills such as the ability to swim.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

Throughout her journey, Ryza will once again be joined by her fun-loving group of mischievous friends. The first of these old companions confirmed for Ryza 2 is Klaudia. The only daughter of a merchant family, Klaudia has been working in the Royal Capital, but all the while, thinking back to the adventure she had with Ryza three years prior. Klaudia still has the desire to live a more exciting life, and now finds her fate once again intertwined with Ryza as they regroup inside the Royal Capital. Also joining Ryza this time around is a mysterious creature known as Fi. The creature doesn't speak, but is very expressive and full of emotion, bonding quickly with Ryza while helping her seek answers to the true meaning of the lost legends.

Those who purchase the game during the first two weeks of release will receive a code for the Summer Fashion Costume Set. Players who have save data from the previous game will be able to unlock the Classic Costume Set.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019.