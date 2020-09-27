bb Kuroda's 'A Channel' High School Slice-of-Life Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga launched in 2008, inspired TV anime in 2011

The official Twitter account of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine announced on Monday that bb Kuroda 's A Channel manga will end in three more chapters, including the chapter that appeared in the sister magazine Manga Time Kirara Carat 's November issue on Monday. If there are no delays, the manga will end on November 28.

The manga revolves around the "cute and relaxed" everyday life of four high school girls: the flighty Run, the reckless Tōru, the timid Yūko, and the level-headed Nagi.

Kuroda launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Carat in September 2008, and Houbunsha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in October 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2011, as well as the two-episode A-Channel + smile original video anime ( OVA ) in 2012, and a new OVA in 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime and released it on DVD in 2012, and on Blu-Ray disc in 2015.