Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion Smartphone Game Launches This Fall

App also gets manga adaptation starting in November

Frontwing revealed on Sunday that it will release the Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion smartphone game this fall.

The "beautiful girl national defense RPG" was previously slated for release in 2019. The game will be free to play with in-app purchases. Pre-registration is available now. Yoshino Nanjō preforms the opening theme song "Shinsekai" (New World).

The game is also getting a manga in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine starting in the issue that will ship on November 7. Tsuchii is drawing the manga, titled Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion Dead Stock! .

Prototype most recently published the fourth volume of Frontwing 's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on September 17. The release, titled Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 04 , also has language support for Japanese, English, and Chinese (Simplified).

Prototype released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 01&02 on the Switch on June 25, and released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 03 on July 22.

Frontwing released the first two volumes of the game with English text for PC via Steam in April 2017 (on the same day Frontwing released the volumes in Japan). The publisher released the sixth volume on Steam in April 2019.

Source: 4Gamer (Chihiro)