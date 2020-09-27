Let's! Haikyu!? Spinoff Gag Manga Resumes on Shonen Jump+

Retsu launched 4-panel manga in 2014, manga went on hiatus in 2018

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that Retsu's Let's! Haikyu!? gag spinoff manga of Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga will resume "for a little while." The manga will again serialize on the Shonen Jump+ app and website. New chapters will release at midnight on Saturdays.

Retsu launched the four-panel manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2014, and the manga went on hiatus in July 2018. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume (seen right) in October 2018.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended the series on July 20. Shueisha published the manga's 44th volume on August 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered on January 10, and episode 13 aired on April 3. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere this July, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It is now slated to premiere on October 2.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.