Power Rangers Dino Fury Reveals Cast, Trailer
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The Hasbro Power Rangers Panel at Hasbro PulseCon 2020 revealed the main cast and a trailer for the Power Rangers franchise's 28th season, titled Power Rangers Dino Fury, on Saturday.
The live-action tokusatsu (special effects) show stars:
Kai Moya as Blue Ranger
Hunter Deno as Pink Ranger
The show will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021, and will feature footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series.
Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger, the 43rd
Power Rangers Beast Morphers premiered in March 2019. The series uses footage from Toei's Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters series, which premiered in February 2012 and was the 36th entry in the Super Sentai series. The second season of the show premiered in February. Power Rangers Beast Morphers is the first series to feature a toy collection from Hasbro Inc.
Source: Power Rangers' YouTube channel, Power Rangers' Twitter account via Tokunation