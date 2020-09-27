Power Rangers Dino Fury Reveals Cast, Trailer

Russel Curry, Kai Moya, Hunter Deno star in 28th Power Rangers season

The Hasbro Power Rangers Panel at Hasbro PulseCon 2020 revealed the main cast and a trailer for the Power Rangers franchise 's 28th season, titled Power Rangers Dino Fury , on Saturday.

The live-action tokusatsu (special effects) show stars:

Russel Curry as Red Ranger Kai Moya as Blue Ranger Hunter Deno as Pink Ranger

The show will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021, and will feature footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series.

Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger , the 43rd series in the live-action Super Sentai franchise since 1975, premiered in March 2019. The show's themes are "dinosaurs" and "knights." The series is the franchise 's fourth dinosaur series after Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger (used by Saban to create the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ) in 1992, Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger in 2003, and Zyūden Sentai Kyōryūger in 2013.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers premiered in March 2019. The series uses footage from Toei 's Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters series, which premiered in February 2012 and was the 36th entry in the Super Sentai series. The second season of the show premiered in February. Power Rangers Beast Morphers is the first series to feature a toy collection from Hasbro Inc.