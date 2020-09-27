Scarlet Nexus Game Reveals 2nd Protagonist, New Trailer

by former developers ofseries launches on PS5/4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed a new trailer on Sunday for its Scarlet Nexus role-playing game during a TGS 2020 livestream.

The stream also revealed that aside from the first protagonist Yuito Sumeragi, the game will have a second protagonist, Kasane Randall.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game will feature 4K Ultra HD graphics for Xbox Series X, and it will launch through Smart Delivery.

Former developers of the Tales of series, including Tales of Vesperia , are developing the game. Code Vein producer Keita Iizuka is producing the game.

Bandai Namco describes the game's story:

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity's last line of defense.

The game will be set in "a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction." Players will become protagonist Yuito Sumeragi and use psycho-kinetic abilities to combat the Others.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's TGS 2020 livestream and YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.