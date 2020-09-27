Soredake ga Neck Workplace TV Anime Briefly Listed With More Cast

The Comic Natalie website posted an article on Friday to report on the new original television anime series Soredake ga Neck , but removed the article shortly thereafter. The article is still cached on the Bing search service. According to the removed article, the anime's staff announced more cast members. Many of the cast members are veterans of stage productions, including those based on anime, manga, and games.

The newly announced cast includes:

Tsubasa Kizu as Ōtsuka​, the new part-timer at Hot Hot Mart

Ui Hinagata as Tabata, a modern stylish gal

Taisei Nishino as Ueno, who refuses to communicate with his surroundings

Taiga Fukazawa as Akiba, a bandman who shows curiosity

The cast also includes:



Yūki Kimisawa as "Mutō (?)," the mysterious protagonist whose face always seems to be obscured Toshimasa Niiro as "Manager" (Tenchō), the convenience store Hot Hot Mart's manager who is always wearing a mask

Shingo Ogaya as Adam, who is studying abroad in Japan and working at Hot Hot Mart

Masaki Sawai as Nekomaru, a stray cat living at Hot Hot Mart



The original anime has a theme of "communication," and will center on the employees of a convenience store that you would find anywhere, including the "protagonist with many mysteries" Mutō.

Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil , live-action Tomie: Unlimited , live-action Cat Eyed Boy , second season of Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories ) is directing the series of five-minute shorts at TIA, and Studio Aqua is credited for production collaboration. Kaneyon is the original character designer, and Saki Kuniyoshi is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Shinobu Uchida and Akira Funada worked on the project's development, and Masaya Kuramoto is the chief producer.

Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai are performing the theme song. The rock band released the "Sakugasaku" "animator fight song" music video with Wit Studio 's animation earlier this month.

The show will premiere on October 12 at 26:30 (effectively October 13 at 2:30 a.m.) on TV Tokyo .

Source: Comic Natalie (Bing cache)