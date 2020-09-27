TMS Entertainment, Japan's Quebico Produce Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG Anime Series

CAPCOM and Netflix posted the teaser trailer for their Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG anime series on Sunday, and provided more details on its production.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi in involved in the production and story supervision of the franchise 's "first serialized CG drama." The anime studio TMS Entertainment is producing the project, and Quebico is producing the full 3D CG animation. Quebico is the CG animation studio that Resident Evil: Vendetta co-producer Kei Miyamoto established in Tokyo in 2017. Netflix confirmed on Sunday that it will exclusively stream the series worldwide in 2021.

The mini-series will center on Resident Evil 2 game protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Netflix Portugal briefly posted a trailer for the project earlier on Sunday.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil (Biohazard) survival horror game franchise already inspired three CG feature films: 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration , 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation , and most recently, 2017's Resident Evil: Vendetta .

Netflix previously announced that it is producing an eight-episode live-action Resident Evil series. Bronwen Hughes ( The Walking Dead ) is directing the series at Constantin Film, and Andrew Dabb ( Supernatural ) is writing the scripts. (Constantin Film produced all six installments in the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed Resident Evil film series.) The Hollywood Reporter describes the story of the live-action Netflix series:

The Netflix series will tell its new story across two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. The second, more than a decade into the future sees less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than 6 billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this new world, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.

Source: press release