Funimation Details Streaming Service's Expansion to Mexico, Brazil in December

Funimation announced on Monday that its streaming service will expand to Mexico and Brazil in December. The service will offer anime with Spanish and Portuguese subtitles, and dubs will be available for select titles. The service will initially launch via web only, followed by "various apps and connected television platforms in 2021."

The service will launch in Mexico and Brazil with more than 1,500 hours and more than 200 series and movies, including:

Funimation announced the service's expansion to Mexico and Brazil at its FunimationCon 2020 online event on July 3.

The streaming service is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Its content is also available in Australia and New Zealand through AnimeLab . ( Funimation transitioned its titles to AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand in January, after shutting down its FunimationNow service in those territories.)

Sony Pictures Television announced last September that it and Aniplex were consolidating three Sony -owned anime acquisition and distribution companies — Funimation based in the United States, Wakanim based in France, and Madman Anime Group based in Australia — into one joint venture. Madman Anime Group previously operated the AnimeLab service. Before the consolidation, Funimation was under Sony Pictures Television , while the other two companies were under Sony Music Entertainment Japan's Aniplex .

Colin Decker , who became Funimation 's general manager in May 2019, leads the joint venture. The joint venture operates under Funimation 's name and acquires and distributes Japanese anime through the three component companies. Variety reported in September that the joint venture would cover 10 languages in 49 countries with about 300 employees.

Sony Pictures Television Networks acquired a majority stake in North American distributor Funimation for US$143 million in 2017. Funimation ended its content-sharing partnership with Crunchyroll in November 2018, and signed a first-look streaming deal with Hulu . In March, Funimation and Chinese streaming platform bilibili announced a new partnership to jointly acquire anime licenses "over the next few years." Funimation bought Manga Entertainment , which primarily distributes anime in the United Kingdom and Ireland, in May 2019.

Source: Press release