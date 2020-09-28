Gundam Aggressor Manga Resumes After 3-Month Hiatus

Manga went on hiatus in June due to authorrecovering from illness

Daichi Banjou resumed the Kidō Senshi Gundam Aggressor (Mobile Suit Gundam Aggressor) manga in the November issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine last Friday . The manga went on hiatus in June in order for Banjou to recover from an illness.

The story follows the Aggressor unit, a "traitor" Federation unit of soldiers who defected from the Zeon side.

Banjou launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S in October 2014. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 14th compiled book volume on Wednesday .

Banjou started the Kidō Senshi Gundam : Kokui no Kariudo (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Hunters in Black) manga in the same magazine in 2012, and ended it in 2013.

Banjou and writer Nobuhiro Sakata created the golf manga series Dan Doh!! from 1995 to 2000, and the series inspired a 2004 television series that Bandai Entertainment released in North America.

Source: Gundam.info