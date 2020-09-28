HIDIVE Streams Utano☆Princesama Magi Love Kingdom Anime Film

Film begins streaming with English, Latin American Spanish subtitles on October 5

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , the anime film in the Uta no Prince Sama franchise on October 5 at 12:30 p.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Spain, and Portugal. The film will stream in Japanese with English and Latin American Spanish subtitles.

Sentai Filmworks screened the film in select theaters in North America in September 2019. The company describes the story:

What's better than a concert by one of your favorite singing groups? A concert by three of your favorite singing groups, of course! That's what lucky fans get when three of the most popular vocal groups from the UTANO☆PRINCESAMA franchise all come together for a single epic motion picture performance. Have you got your tickets yet? If you have, come join ST*RISH, QUARTET NIGHT, and HE*VENS as they all take to the stage! It's an epic battle of the bands where there's no battle and everyone wins in Utano Princesama Maji LOVE Kingdom!

Sentai Filmworks held a premiere screening of the film at Anime Expo in July 2019. Voice actors Takuma Terashima (Otoya Ittoki) and Mamoru Miyano (Tokiya Ichinose) attended the screening.

The anime film opened in Japan in June 2019, and ranked at #6 in its opening weekend. The film sold more than 100,000 tickets and earned 222.7 million yen (about US$2.05 million) from Friday to Sunday of its first weekend. The film has earned more than more than 1.8 billion yen (about US$16.45 million) as of December 2019.

Utano☆Princesama Legend Star director Takeshi Furuta returned as chief director, and Utano☆Princesama Legend Star episode director Tomoka Nagaoka directed at A-1 Pictures . Hiroshi Nakajima ( Fate/Apocrypha , Brotherhood: Final Fantasy XV ) served as CG director. Maki Fujioka returned to design the characters based on Chinatsu Kurahana 's original designs. Fujioka was also the chief animation director. Katsuyoshi Miyajima ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , AKB0048 next stage ) was the character modeling supervisor. Elements Garden returned to compose the music. Mamoru Miyano performs the film's theme song "Encore."

The film's cast members reprised their roles from previous anime in the franchise .

Source: HIDIVE