Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 14-20

Detective Conan again tops list with 10.5% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Natsumi Ando's Something's Wrong With Us (Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Kinyō Road Show! Meitantei Conan: Edogawa Conan Shissō Jiken -Chijō Saiaku no Futsukakan- NTV September 18 (Fri) 21:00 114 min. 10.5
Sazae-san Fuji TV September 20 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.4
Detective Conan NTV September 19 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV September 20 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.5
One Piece Fuji TV September 20 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.7
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV September 19 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi September 19 (Sat) 17:00 60 min. 3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi September 19 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.7
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi September 20 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E September 19 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

