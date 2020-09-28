News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 14-20
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan again tops list with 10.5% rating
This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Natsumi Ando's Something's Wrong With Us (Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Kinyō Road Show! Meitantei Conan: Edogawa Conan Shissō Jiken -Chijō Saiaku no Futsukakan-
|NTV
|September 18 (Fri)
|21:00
|114 min.
|10.5
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|September 20 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|September 19 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.8
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|September 20 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.5
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|September 20 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.7
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|September 19 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|September 19 (Sat)
|17:00
|60 min.
|3.0
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|September 19 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|September 20 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.7
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|September 19 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)