Live-Action The Full-Time Wife Escapist Project Returns as Special

TBS announced last Friday that it is producing a New Year's live-action special based on Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga and its 2016 live-action television series adaptation that will air in January 2021. The new special will be based on the 10th and 11th volumes of the manga.

Fuminori Kaneko and Akiko Nogi are both returning from the 2016 series as director and scriptwriter, respectively. The series' theme song "Koi" by Gen Hoshino will also make a return. The special will also feature a returning cast.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

What's a girl to do when there are no jobs? Once Mikuri Moriyama got out of grad school, all she could find was a temp job, and they just laid her off! Worried about his daughter, her dad helps her get a job doing housekeeping for this guy he used to work with named Tsuzaki. Just when things are starting to go well, though, Mikuri's parents decide it's time to move out to the countryside. She'll likely be unemployed for the rest of her life if she goes with them, but she doesn't make enough money to rent her own place. That's when Mikuri, always the daydreamer, comes up with a solution out of left field …

The series began in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in November 2012, and ended on February 25. Kodansha shipped the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume on April 13. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards. Kodansha Comics published the ninth volume in English in January 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie