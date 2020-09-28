Tentai Books Licenses World Teacher Light Novels

Light novel series gets English, Spanish releases

The light novel localizing and publishing company Tentai Books announced on Monday that it has licensed author Kо̄ichi Neko and artist Nardack 's World Teacher light novel series. The company will release the titles in both English and Spanish.

The fantasy romance adventure story follows a man, who was once the world's strongest agent before retiring and becoming a teacher to train new agents. At age 60, the man is assassinated by a secret organization and is reincarnated in another world with all of his memories. He aims to continue teaching agents with his new body.

Neko launched the World Teacher -Isekai Shiki Kyо̄iku Agent- light novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014. The series' 13th volume launched in Japan on July 25. Sora Yoshino launched the novels' manga adaptation on Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga site in September 2016. The manga's seventh compiled book volume shipped on July 25.

Source: Tentai Books' Twitter account