Violet Evergarden: The Movie Anime Earns 810 Milion Yen in 1st 10 Days

Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film has sold over 560,000 tickets to earn 810 million yen (about US$7.68 million) after 10 days in the box office as of Sunday .

Beginning on October 2, participating theaters will offer theatergoers a new short text story by original author Kana Akatsuki titled "Gilbert Bougainvillea no Hakanai Yume" (Gilbert Bougainvillea's Fleeting Dream). Akiko Takase will once again illustrate the story and draw the cover, as with the previously three short text stories by Akatsuki offered to theatergoers in the previous week. Takase drew the illustrations for the original novels, and was also the character designer and chief animation director throughout all of the Violet Evergarden anime thus far.

The film opened in Japan on September 18, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. As of September 22, the film had sold 390,000 tickets to earn 559 million yen (about US$5.31 million), and had a per-screen average of 1.64 million yen (about US$15,600).

The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

Singer TRUE returned to perform the film's theme song "WILL."

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web