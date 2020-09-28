News
WFS, Houbunsha Launch Manga Time Kirara Comics App on Facebook
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Launch titles: Hidamari Sketch, K-ON!, Kin-iro Mosaic, Is the order a rabbit?, Urara Meirochō, The Demon Girl Next Door
WFS and Houbunsha announced on Monday that they have launched the Manga Time Kirara Comics app on Facebook Instant Games. The app grants access to four-panel manga from Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara magazine in Japanese and English. The app launched in more than 240 countries and regions on Monday.
The app's launch titles are:
- Ume Aoki's Hidamari Sketch
- kakifly's K-ON!
- Yui Hara's Kin-iro Mosaic
- Koi's Is the order a rabbit?
- Harikamo's Urara Meirochō
- Izumo Ito's The Demon Girl Next Door
The following titles are slated for release after launch:
- Satoko Kiyuduki's GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class
- Komata Mikami's Yuyushiki
- Miyuki Nakayama's Blend S
- Shōtarō Tokunō's NEW GAME!
- Makoto Kawai's Gourmet Girl Graffiti
- bb Kuroda's A Channel
Honbusha launched digital versions of its Manga Time Kirara, Manga Time Kirara Carat, and Manga Time Kirara Max magazines in 2019.
Source: Press release