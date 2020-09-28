WFS, Houbunsha Launch Manga Time Kirara Comics App on Facebook

WFS and Houbunsha announced on Monday that they have launched the Manga Time Kirara Comics app on Facebook Instant Games. The app grants access to four-panel manga from Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in Japanese and English. The app launched in more than 240 countries and regions on Monday.

The app's launch titles are:

The following titles are slated for release after launch:

Honbusha launched digital versions of its Manga Time Kirara , Manga Time Kirara Carat , and Manga Time Kirara Max magazines in 2019.

