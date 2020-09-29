Dragon Quest Tact Smartphone Tactical RPG Heads West

Trailer streamed for iOS, Android game

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that it will release Dragon Quest Tact, the tactical role-playing game based on the Dragon Quest franchise , for iOS and Android devices in the West. The company also posted the accompanying English announcement trailer:

Square Enix trademarked the title "Dragon Quest Tact" in Europe on July 7, and in the United States on July 14.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on July 16. The free-to-play game includes in-app purchases.

In the game, players command the franchise 's monsters in tactical battles. The game features a turn-based command battle system, and monsters battle while progressing through a map divided into squares.

Aiming is developing the game, and Square Enix is credited with planning and production. Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii is the general director for the game. The franchise 's character designer Akira Toriyama ( Dragon Ball , Dr. Slump ) is returning to design the characters. The franchise 's composer Koichi Sugiyama ( Dragon Quest Your Story , Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) is again composing the music.

The global version of another Dragon Quest smartphone role-playing game, Dragon Quest of the Stars ( Hoshi no Dragon Quest ), launched in February. The game has the largest world in the series' history, and its focus is on exploring the world and fighting monsters.