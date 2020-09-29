Funimation to Stream Talentless Nana Anime

English-subtitled trailer streamed for anime premiering on October 4

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Looseboy and Iori Furuya 's Talentless Nana ( Munō na Nana ) manga on October 4 for the fall 2020 season. The company began streaming an English-subtitled trailer on Twitter:

Will she be able to fight the Enemies of Humanity without actual special powers? Talentless Nana streams on Funimation October 4! Read on: http://bit.ly/3kZtUT6(@ Funimation )September 29

The anime will premiere on AT-X at 9:30 p.m,, Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m., Sun TV at 11:30 p.m., and TV Aichi late at night at 1:05 a.m. (effectively October 5) on October 4, and will stream on d Anime Store the same day. The show will also debut on BS-Fuji on October 6 late at night at 12:00 a.m. (effectively October 7).

Additionally, a "mini anime" episode with an "academy x ingenuity x suspense story" will also stream online every week on the main anime's website and Twitter account.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Tokyo Majin ) is directing the anime at Bridge . Fumihiko Shimo ( Air , Kanon , Clannad ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ) is drawing the character designs.

Yasuharu Takanashi ( Team-MAX ) is composing the music at Nippon Columbia . Miyu Tomita is singing the opening theme song "Broken Sky," and Chiai Fujikawa is singing the ending theme song "Bakemono to Yobarete" (Known as a Monster ).

Yuji Shibata is designing the props. Masaaki Kawaguchi is directing the art, and Ken Kawai is credited with art design. Yukiko Ario is the color key artist. Teruyuki Kawase is the compositing director of photography, and Toshio Henmi is editing. Hiroto Morishita is directing the sound, and Noriko Izumo is handling the sound effects.

Looseboy and Furuya launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in May 2016. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 11, and the seventh will ship on October 12.