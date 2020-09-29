Gūtara Mama Manga Ends After 45 Years

Mitsutoshi Furuya ended the Gūtara Mama (Slacker Mom) manga on Sunday after 45 years of serialization.

The comedy manga revolves around a family of three: Tarako Gūyama, a lazy mother; Ichirō Gūyama, the dad who picks up the slack; and Gusuo Gūyama, an elementary school student.

The manga has been running in The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Sunday supplement paper Nichiyō Club since April 1975, and has been collected into four volumes. The paper is planning a fifth compiled book volume. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in 1983.

Furuya's Dame Oyaji manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 1974.



