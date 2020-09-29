Hyōka Manga Resumes After 3-Month Hiatus

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Saturday that Taskohna 's manga adaptation of Honobu Yonezawa 's Hyouka mystery novel will return from hiatus in the magazine's next issue on October 26. The manga went on hiatus in July so that Taskohna could recover from an unspecified illness.

The manga's "first series" ended with its 12th volume in May 2019, but had already launched a "new series" in April 2019 featuring the students as second-year high school students.

The story follows a boy named Hōtarō who is not assertive about getting involved, but was ordered by his older sister to join the classic literature club. In the club, he gets close to the truth about an incident involving a female member's uncle, which happened 33 years ago. The "energy-saving" boy is joined by Chitanda, an inquisitive girl in this adolescent mystery.

Taskohna launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in January 2012.

Yonezawa published the original novel in 2001, and it is the first novel in his Kotenbu (Classic Literature Club) mystery novel series, which consists of six novels. Imasara Tsubasa o Iwaretemo is the latest novel, and it debuted in November 2016. The first four novels inspired Kyoto Animation 's Hyōka television anime series in 2012. The late Futoshi Nishiya 's character designs for the anime served as the basis for the designs in Taskohna 's manga.

The novels also inspired a live-action film adaptation in November 2017.