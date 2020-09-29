Life-Size Moving Gundam Statue's Grand Opening Now Slated for December 19

Early field tests already make US television

Sunrise announced on Tuesday that the 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving Gundam statue will hold its grand opening for public viewing on December 19. The Gundam Factory Yokohama attraction will stay open for a limited time until March 31.

The statue weighs 25 tons and features 24 joints (not including the hands). The statue executes a new demonstration of its capabilities every half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the staff plans to run special seasonal shows from time to time.

The Gundam Factory Yokohama project will include the GUNDAM -DOCK area, where the moving Gundam model is stored and can be viewed, and the GUNDAM -LAB area, where visitors can learn the technology behind the giant model and also enjoy a bite to eat at the cafe. The special Gundam -Dock Tower observation deck allows fans to view the statue at eye level:

The on-site Gundam Base Yokohama Satellite shop will carry exclusive Gundam plastic model kits.

The entrance ticket for the area will cost 1,650 yen (about US$16) for adults and 1,100 yen (about UD$10) for children between 7 and 12. A ticket for going up to the Gundam -Dock Tower observation deck will cost 3,300 yen (about US$30). Up to three children under the age of 6 can accompany a paying adult for free.

Evolving G, the company behind the project, had canceled the statue's "Special Experience" pre-opening program in July. Evolving G had also delayed the statue's formal unveiling in October to prioritize the safety of visitors and employees in light of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a related development, the statue's field tests have not only created a buzz among anime fans this past week, but has also made it onto American television:

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS), CNN, and Fox Business covered the statue's field tests.

The challenge to create a moving Gundam first got underway in 2014 as part of the Gundam Global Challenge. The project previously had a competition in 2015 to make a 18-meter-tall (59-foot-tall) statue move.

