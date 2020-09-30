Afterschool Bitchcraft Ecchi Comedy Manga Ends

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Yū Shimizu and Kazuma Ichihara 's Afterschool Bitchcraft ( Hōkago Bitchcraft ) manga on Saturday . Kadokawa will publish the manga's third and final compiled book volume on October 23.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Science teacher Renji Fuyumi is secretly a sorcerer, but after his barriers are accidentally broken by the fashion-obsessed Ririka Kirise, he decides to make her his disciple. Looks can be deceiving in this titillating tale of the occult!

Shimizu and Ichihara launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in August 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume on March 23. Yen Press published the manga's first volume on March 3.

Shimizu's Blade Dance of Elementalers ( Seirei Tsukai no Blade Dance ) light novel series ran from 2010 to 2019 with 20 volumes and a short story collection. Artist Issei Hyōju ( MM! ) drew the manga adaptation in Media Factory 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine from 2012 to January 2017, and Digital Manga Publishing released the manga's first volume in English. The light novel series inspired a television anime in 2014.

Yen Press is released the first volume of Shimizu's The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy light novels in English on August 18.