Cross Infinite World Licenses Reincarnated as the Last of my Kind Light Novels

Cross Infinite World announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Kiri Komori and Yamigo 's Reincarnated as the Last of my Kind ( Tensei Shitara Zetsumetsu Sunzen no Kishōshuzoku Deshita. ) light novel series. The company will release the first volume digitally on November 30.

The company describes the story:

A bicycle crashes into me one night, and the next thing I know, I'm a baby?!

Getting reincarnated in another world populated by humans, demi-humans, and mythical beasts is certainly not the turn I thought my life was going to take. I especially didn't expect to be carried off by a wolf and given into the care of a one-armed former knight! Now I'm trying to repay him by rebuilding the family inn and healing his arm with alchemy. But the more time passes, the more it becomes clear to me that I'm not actually human…

Komori launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2018 and ended the series in May 2019.

J-Novel Club is releasing Kureha and Yamigo 's The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap novels in English.

