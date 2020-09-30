Kadokawa Reorganizes Departments, Appoints Chief Anime Officer

Chief officers head company's 13 new groups

Media company Kadokawa announced on Monday that it will reorganize its corporate structure on Thursday, October 1, It is replacing its previous six departments with 13 different groups, each of which will have a "chief officer" executive bearing the title of their respective group. This new corporate structure will also eliminate the previous executive positions of department manager, deputy department manager, executive vice president, executive managing director, and managing director previously associated with the company's six-department system. These executives are now being assigned new titles within the new structure.

Kadokawa noted that the restructuring will allow the company to achieve a more flat and horizontal corporate structure.

The 13 "groups," along with the titles of their respective chief executives, are as follows:

Publishing Group - Chief Publishing Officer (CPO)

Literature & Movie Group - Chief Literature & Movie Officer (CLMO)

Anime Group - Chief Anime Officer (CAO)

Gaming Group - Chief Gaming Officer (CGO)

Digital Group - Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

eXperience Group - Chief eXperience Officer (CXO)

Global Marketing Group - Chief Global Marketing Officer (CGLO)

Rights Group - Chief IP Licensing Officer (CLO)

Marketing Group - Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Manufacturing & Logistics Group - Chief Manufacturing & Logistics Officer (CMLO)

Human Resources Group - Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

Financial Group - Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Internal Control Group

Kadokawa representative director and deputy president (a title also listed as executive vice president) Shinichiro Inoue will now head the company's Anime Group. Managing executive officer Masayuki Aoyagi will head the Publishing Group. Executive officer Takashi Sensui will head the Gaming Group.