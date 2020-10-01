Bread & Butter Manga Gets Spinoff Chapter in October

New spinoff chapter is titled "Bread & Coffee & Cats"

The November issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine announced on Monday that Hinako Ashihara will publish a new spinoff chapter for her Bread & Butter manga titled "Bread & Coffee & Cats" in the magazine's next issue on October 28. The magazine teases the chapter with the text "The girl who didn't get along so well with things she could barely lift chose that thing as her roommate..."

The Bread & Butter manga ended on March 28. The last chapter revealed that the manga would have a bonus story at a later date.

Ashihara launched the manga in Cocohana in 2013. Shueisha published the manga's ninth volume last November.

The manga centers on 34-year-old Yuzuki Fukada, who has to suddenly resign as an elementary teacher due to a certain incident. She goes to a matchmaking agency with a plan of getting married, but none of her partners work out. Then one day she meets Yōichi Hara, a 39-year-old baker who runs a small bakery out of the corner of a stationary store. On their second meeting at the bakery when Yuzuki is feeling really down, she blurts out a proposal to Yōichi, and he surprisingly accepts.

Viz Media released Ashihara's 10-volume Sand Chronicles manga in English. The company also released Ashihara's SOS manga, which is a one-volume collection of short stories. Tokyopop released Ashihara's four-volume Forbidden Dance manga in English.

Ashihara's Piece manga inspired a live-action television series in 2012.