Crowdfunding Site 'Anime Fund' Launches in November

Site allows fans to support anime productions

Anime Fund, a new company based in Chiba prefecture for crowdfunding anime productions, officially revealed its company details and its website on Wednesday. The company aims to provide a new way for anime fans to support anime productions, and also aims to become a promotional platform for anime productions. The service will launch on November 3.

Aside from crowdfunding, the site will support promotional material, videos, and messaging alerts for active crowdfunding projects. Like many previous crowdfunding projects, Anime Fund will allow supporters to receive rewards such as supporters' names in the anime's credits, key frames, and merchandise.

Sources: Anime Fund, Anime! Anime! Biz (CHiRO★)