Dropkick on My Devil! Anime Season 3 Formally Green-Lit as Crowdfunding Meets Goal

Campaign surpasses goal in 33 hours

The official Twitter account for the Drop Kick on my Devil! anime annoucned on Thursday that the crowdfunding campaign for the third season surpassed its crowdfunding goal in 33 hours. The announcement stated that production of the third season is formally green-lit.

The campaign launched on Wednesday at noon (Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. EDT) on the Motion Gallery website. As of press time, that campaign has raised 21,322,769 yen (about US$202,000) toward its goal of 20 million yen (about US$190,000).

The anime's website previously acknowledged production of the new season will take at least a year. The dilemma for the staff members is that they want to keep on providing content for fans to enjoy until then, but do not have the promotional budget to do so. The crowdfunding campaign aims to let the staff work on making a full-length television anime series, while still providing content to fans every month or so beforehand.

The staff is aiming to air a new season in 2022, the 10th anniversary of the original manga.

The rewards for backers include messages and an illustration from Yukiwo and Jashin-chan voice actress Aina Suzuki , two new songs to download from the anime's Fallen Pop angel unit and the Destiny Noisy duo (Jashin-chan and Yurine Hanazono), a new "FallePo vs. DesNo" album (with the two units' previous songs, the two new songs, a Blu-ray Disc of the Sabbath Tonic music festival in August, and a new cover art by Yukiwo ), a 24-episode "Season 2.5" voice drama set, a season 3 script (from one randomly distributed episode or the entire season), a name listing in the ending credits, and a background cameo in the anime (at the 220,000-yen or US$2,000 level).

Up to 10 backers (who each pledge 220,000 yen) can create the titles for the episodes in the season, and one backer who pledges 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000) can create the title for the entire season itself (subject to approval by the production committee).

Yukiwo posted on their Twitter account in June that they will "definitely make a third season happen someday" for the anime. Yukiwo was thanking fans for watching the second season, which was ending its television run then, and asking them for their continuing support.

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018.

The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered on April 6 with 11 previous episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Yukiwo launched the manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012, and the series is ongoing.