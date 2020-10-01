Kazuma Kodaka Launches '2nd Season' of Border Manga

Border Kei manga launched on September 19

Manga creator Kazuma Kodaka launched a "second season" of her Border boys-love manga titled Border Kei on the Comic Cmoa web manga site on September 19.

Digital Manga Publishing previously published five volumes of the original Border manga, and it describes the story:

Yamato is man with a darkly dramatic past. Perhaps it is no surprise that he now runs his own detective agency. With a staff of three misfits that are practically family to him, he does whatever it takes to get the job done. Unconventional cases can mean unconventional solutions, but Yamato is not one to shy away, except when his heart is concerned.

Kodaka launched the Border manga in Mediation 's Hug magazine in 2007. Kosaido Publishing released the manga's seventh compiled book volume in December 2016. Digital Manga Publishing released the fifth volume in January 2017.

Kodaka's Kizuna - Bonds of Love manga was adapted into two original video anime (OVAs) in 1994 and 2001. Central Park Media 's Be Beautiful Manga imprint previously published the beginning of Kizuna before its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2009. Digital Manga Inc. 's Juné imprint republished the 11-volume Kizuna manga in omnibus form in 2010-2012, although Libre Publishing has since ended its publishing agreement with Digital Manga.

Digital Manga also published Kodaka's Bad Teacher's Equation manga in English. Kodaka's Bad Teacher's Equation and Ki*Me*Ra manga also inspired OVA adaptations.