Mr. Osomatsu Manga Ends on November 26

Manga adaptation about sextuplets launched in January 2016

This year's November issue of Shueisha 's Cookie magazine revealed on Saturday that Masako Shitara's manga adaptation of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) television anime will end in the magazine's next issue on November 26.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's YOU josei magazine in January 2016, and it moved to Cookie in 2018 after YOU magazine ended publication. The manga has an original story that is different from the anime. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in February 2019.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. A third season will premiere on October 12. The series also inspired a film and various videos.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.