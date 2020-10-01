Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire's Naoki Serizawa Launches My House Is a Love Hotel Manga

Manga about college student living in love hotel launched on September 25

Manga creator Naoki Serizawa launched a new manga titled My House Is a Love Hotel (Watashi no Ie wa Love Hotel) on Kodansha 's Manga Kingdom website on September 25.

The story centers on Yua Amamiya, a girl who moves to Tokyo for college (and to follow a former schoolmate on whom she has a crush.) She goes to live in a hotel owned by her uncle, but it turns out to be a love hotel for couples looking for a private hookup.

Serizawa had teased in September 2019 that he was planning a new manga that would launch either in late 2019 or early 2020.

Serizawa announced in March 2018 that he is working on a manga adaptation of a project with a planned anime and game, after already working on some of the character designs for the anime and game.

Serizawa is also the monster designer for Yoshitaka Amano 's recently-announced Gibiate anime project.

Serizawa began the original Saru Lock action comedy manga in 2003 and Kodansha published the 22nd and final compiled volume in 2009. The series inspired a live-action film adaptation and live-action television adaptation in 2009. He launched a Saru Lock Reboot manga in October 2018.

Serizawa launched the Biohazard: heavenly island manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in January 2015, and he ended the series in February 2017. Serizawa also ended the Billion Dogs manga with author Muneyuki Kaneshiro in 2017. The fourth and final volume shipped in Japan in February 2017. DeNA 's Manga Box app published the manga in both Japanese and English.

Serizawa's earlier Biohazard: Marhawa Desire manga launched with a prologue chapter in the inaugural issue of CAPCOM 's CapBom! magazine in 2011, and the series ended in 2013. Viz Media published the five-volume manga in North America under the title Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire .