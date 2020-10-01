Tsukiuta the Animation 2 Anime Gets Manga Adaptation

Aiko Kotori draws manga launching on October 28

The official Twitter account for Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Monday that the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel to the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION anime will have a manga adaptation. Aiko Kotori, who drew the manga adaptation for Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION , will draw the new manga. The manga will launch in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum 's December issue on October 28.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 will premiere on October 7. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020 before this latest delay to October.

The anime will feature a new staff and studio. Yukio Nishimoto ( The Galaxy Railways , Justeen , Music Girls ) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment ( Cerberus ). Natsuko Takahashi ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi , Norn9 , Poco's Udon World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Michinori Chiba ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) and Ai Yokoyama ( Space Battleship Tiramisu , Usuzumizakura -Garo- ) are adapting Jiku 's original character designs for animation. Fujiwara ( MOVIC ) is again credited with the original work and original story draft.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION is the television anime of a music and original drama CD series about anthropomorphized months. The franchise centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November).

The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017.

The anime is part of a larger Tsukino Talent Production (TsukiPro) franchise .