Twin Star Exorcists Manga Starts Final Arc

This year's November issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine featured on Friday a message from Yoshiaki Sukeno that reveals that his Twin Star Exorcists manga is starting the final arc in the magazine's next issue in November. Sukeno's message states: "A new arc starts next month... It's not an exaggeration to say it's the final arc."

Sukeno launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in November 2013. Shueisha published the 22nd compiled book volume on July 3, and the 23rd volume will ship on November 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Funimation released the series on home video.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Grotesque monsters known as Impurities reside in Magano, a realm parallel to the present day. Exorcists purify these evil apparitions to protect the people. Rokuro Enmado is opposed to becoming an exorcist, even though he has the talent to be one, but an oracle gives him the title of "Twin Star Exorcist," the name bestowed upon married exorcists. Benio Adashino, the girl who receives the title along with Rokuro, is determined to exorcise all the Kegare, or Impurities, in the world. The two find themselves wrapped up in more and more battles together as the Twin Star Exorcists ...

Sukeno launched the Sōsei no Onmyōji Tenen Jakko ~Nishoku no Kokkeiga~ spinoff manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in September 2018. The manga is itself an adaptation of Tanaka's Sōsei no Onmyōji -Tenen Jakko - (Twin Star Exorcists - Young Tiger Bound by Heaven's Will) novel, which focuses on Seigen and Yukari. The novel shipped in Japan in August 2016. Tanaka wrote a second novel titled Sōsei no Onmyōji -Shiga Kenbyaku- , which focuses on Mayura and Shimon. The novel shipped in March 2017. Shueisha published the Sōsei no Onmyōji -Santen Haju- novel, the third novel based on the manga, in December 2018. Hajime Tanaka again penned the novel. The novel focused on the previously unknown past of Seigen, Shimon, and Tenma.