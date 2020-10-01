Welcome to the Ballroom Manga Takes 1-Month Break in October

Manga creator Tomo Takeuchi announced on Twitter on Wednesday that her Welcome to the Ballroom manga will not appear in the November issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine on October 6. Takeuchi stated the hiatus is due to the establishment of a new system and the replacement of assistants, which slowed down the process. Takeuchi plans to deliver more chapters from November onward, based on lessons learned from this experience.

The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 due to Takeuchi's health, and had returned from hiatus in July 2019. The manga then went on an indefinite hiatus, starting with the magazine's February issue in January. The magazine had planned to have a new chapter for the manga in February issue, but due to Takeuchi's poor health leading to a continued difficulty in writing, there was no new manga chapter in the issue. The manga eventually resumed in July.

Takeuchi began the series in Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2011. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in January. Kodansha Comics published the manga's ninth volume in North America in January 2018, and it will publish the 10th volume on November 3. The series was nominated for Manga Taisho awards, and was ranked on Comic Natalie's and the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook's lists of best manga in 2013.

Kodansha Comics describes the story of the series:

Feckless high school student Tatara Fujita wants to be good at something - anything. Unfortunately, he's about as average as a slouchy teen can be. The local bullies know this, and make it a habit to hit him up for cash, but all that changes when the debonair Kaname Sengoku sends them packing. Sengoku's not the neighborhood watch, though. He's a professional ballroom dancer. And once Tatara Fujita gets pulled into the world of the ballroom, his life will never be the same.

Production I.G 's television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2017, and ended in December 2017 with 24 episodes. The series streamed on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel as it aired in Japan.