Awajishima no Shichifukujin Short Anime Announced for October 5 Premiere

Story centers on Seven Gods of Fortune exiled to Awaji Island

TV Tokyo announced on Thursday that the new anime shorts series Awajishima no Shichifukujin (Awaji Island's Seven Gods of Fortune) will premiere within the Kinder TV variety program on October 5.

The story centers on the Seven Gods of Fortune in Japanese mythology as they reside on Awaji Island in Hyogo. In the shorts' story, the Seven Gods of Fortune slack in their duties in heaven, and Susanoo-no-Mikoto banishes them to Awaji Island. In order to return to the heavenly realm, they must help bring happiness to humans and rebuild their virtue. The outcast gods reluctantly grant human wishes and accumulate points in their "god phones" to be able to return to heaven. They aim to perform good deeds on particularly auspicious days to maximize point accumulation. Despite their best efforts at accumulating virtue, sometimes the Seven Gods of Fortune end up bringing misfortune to humans. When they fail, they lose points, further prolonging their stay on Awaji Island.

The cast includes:

Mao Mita as Kai

as Kai Marina Horiuchi as Miko

as Miko Chika Kagura as Yume

Bunjirō Katsura as Bunta

Kotomi Ishikawa as Ebisu

Cart Yang as Daikokuten

Alice Ayano as Benzaiten

Nana Yamada as Hotei

Fumiya Kumazawa as Bishamonten

Tetsuya Miki as Fukurokuji

Bunshi Katsura as Susanoo-no-Mikoto, narrator

Kazumi Nonaka is directing the anime and providing the character designs. Hajime Takakuwa ( Twin Star Exorcists , Ace of Diamond ) is the sound director, and Shintaro Sakai ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is the director of photography. Hiroshi Ohno ( Kiki's Delivery Service , Le Chevalier D'Eon ) is the art director. Kenichi Yamashita ( Actually, I Am… , Ketsuekigata-kun! ) is in charge of series composition.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie