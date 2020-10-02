News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Destiny - Kamakura Monogatari, the live-action film of Ryohei Saigan's Kamakura Monogatari manga, aired on NTV on Friday, September 25 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 10.0% rating.
The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken (With Mother The Movie - The First Great Adventure) CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, September 22 at 9:10 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.
Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Curry Naru Jiken, the first film in the Oshiri Tantei (Butt Detective) anime franchise, aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Natsumi Ando's Something's Wrong With Us (Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|September 27 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.2
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|September 26 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|September 27 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|September 27 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|September 26 (Sat)
|17:00
|60 min.
|3.6
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020 (Finale)
|NTV
|September 26 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|September 26 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|3.0
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|September 26 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.0
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|September 26 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|September 27 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)