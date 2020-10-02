Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 21-27

Destiny - Kamakura Monogatari , the live-action film of Ryohei Saigan 's Kamakura Monogatari manga, aired on NTV on Friday, September 25 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 10.0% rating.

The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken (With Mother The Movie - The First Great Adventure) CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, September 22 at 9:10 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei : Curry Naru Jiken , the first film in the Oshiri Tantei ( Butt Detective ) anime franchise , aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Natsumi Ando 's Something's Wrong With Us ( Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru ) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.3% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)