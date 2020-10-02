News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, September 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 finale episode aired on Saturday, earned 3.4% rating

Destiny - Kamakura Monogatari, the live-action film of Ryohei Saigan's Kamakura Monogatari manga, aired on NTV on Friday, September 25 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 10.0% rating.

The Eiga Okaa-san to Issho - Hajimete no Daibōken (With Mother The Movie - The First Great Adventure) CG anime film aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, September 22 at 9:10 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Curry Naru Jiken, the first film in the Oshiri Tantei (Butt Detective) anime franchise, aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.7% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Natsumi Ando's Something's Wrong With Us (Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru) manga aired on NTV on Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV September 27 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.2
Detective Conan NTV September 26 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV September 27 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
One Piece Fuji TV September 27 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi September 26 (Sat) 17:00 60 min. 3.6
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 (Finale) NTV September 26 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 3.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E September 26 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E September 26 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi September 26 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.0
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi September 27 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

