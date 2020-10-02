Live-Action Liar x Liar Film's Teaser Unveils Spring 2021 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Renjuro Kindaichi 's Liar x Liar manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Friday. The video announces the film's early spring 2021 opening date, and also lists more cast for the film.

Yūta Koseki and Mayu Hotta joined the cast as the characters Shinji Karasuma and Maki Noguchi, respectively. Shinji is a castle and culture buff who was Minato's childhood friend. They reunited at a mixer party for a college organization. Maki is Minato's friend who requested that Minato wear a high school uniform and do a modeling job, and is the entire reason why Toru sees Minato dressed as a high school student.

Hokuto Matsumura (left in image below) and Nana Mori (right) star in the film as protagonists Tōru and Minato, respectively. Saiji Yakumo (live-action Ankoku Joshi , Touken Ranbu ) directs the film, with a script by Yuichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War ).

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga:

One day, after borrowing her friend's high school uniform and taking a walk around town on a whim, Minato runs into her younger stepbrother, Toru! Toru believes Minato when she insists she's someone else...but now it looks like he's fallen in love with her high school girl disguise?! A weird, weird love story begins!

Kindaichi launched the manga in Dessert in 2010, and ended the series in 2017. Kodansha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga ranked #10 in Takarajimasha Inc. 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi ranking in 2012, and was nominated for the 39th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2015. Kodansha Comics released the 10th volume in English in February 2019.

Kindaichi launched the manga Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu in 1996, and the manga inspired the Haré+Guu television series, as well as the Haré+Guu Deluxe and Jungle Wa Itsumo Hale Nochi Guu Final original video anime. AN Entertainment licensed the television anime and Haré+Guu Deluxe in North America. Kindaichi is also serializing the manga LaLaLa in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine, as well as the Yūbe wa Otanoshimi Deshita ne (It Was Fun Last Night) manga in Gangan Online .