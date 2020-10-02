Tabe-O-Ja Switch Game's 1st Animated Promo Ad Streamed

Cooking game launches in Japan this winter

The official website for Bandai Toys' Tabe-O-Ja (King of Food) game for the Nintendo Switch began streaming the game's first animated promotional video on Thursday. OLM is producing the anime video series, and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , Duel Masters , Monster Strike , Yo-kai Watch ) is writing the scripts.

One new anime promotional video for the game will debut every week, and the next video will debut on October 8.

Bandai began streaming the second teaser video for the game on September 18.

In the game, players are chefs, and use the Joy-Con controllers to cook various food, and summon "Tabe-Gami" or food spirits. Players battle against other chefs with their Tabe-Gami team. Bandai Toys will launch the game this winter.

Sources: Tabe-O-Ja game's website, 4Gamer (杉浦 諒)