Yu Yabuuchi Ends '1st Season' of Sora Memorial Manga

Manga about elementary school friends launched on February 3

The November issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine published the final chapter of the "first season" of Yu Yabuuchi 's Sorairo Memorial ( The way we were ) manga on Friday. The manga will continue in the January 2021 issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao Deluxe magazine.

The manga centers on Sora Amarume, an 11-year-old girl who lives a peaceful everyday life with her friend Iroha. Though she wishes to be with Iroha forever, something happens that changes their fate.

Yabuuchi launched the manga in Ciao on February 3. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 1.

Yabuuchi's Mizuiro Jidai and Naisho no Tsubomi manga previously inspired a 1996 television anime series and a 2008 OVA series, respectively.

