Precure Miracle Leap Film Footage Highlights 3 Teams Uniting

The Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) anime film debuted a special video with footage from the film on Sunday. The video highlights 13 members of three Precure teams from Healin' Good Precure , Star ☆ Twinkle Precure , and Hugtto! Precure coming together.

The film will open on October 31. It was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed to May 16 in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It was then delayed again to its current October 31 date.

The new film features characters from both Hugtto! Precure and Star ☆ Twinkle Precure . Rie Kitagawa performs the theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!." Kitagawa will also perform the insert song "Circle Love ~Sakura~."

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

In the show's story, the Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist. Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!," while Kanako Miyamoto 's is performing the new ending theme song "Everybody☆Healin' G'Day."

The Healin' Good Precure anime will have its own separate film that will open in 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie