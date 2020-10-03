Though You May Burn to Ash Spinoff Manga Subete Hai ni Natte mo Ends in 5th Volume

Main manga was canceled after author's death in February 2019

Square Enix is listing that the fifth volume of Sake no. Marine and Sei Tsujimori's Subete Hai ni Natte mo (Though Everything Becomes Ash) manga, a spinoff of Kakashi Oniyazu 's Though You May Burn to Ash ( Tatoe Hai ni Natte mo ) manga, will end in its fifth volume. The volume will ship on October 7.

Oniyazu passed away in February 2019. The 56th chapter of Though You May Burn to Ash , published in February 2019, served as the manga's final chapter. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled volume in April 2019. Oniyazu launched the manga in Young Gangan in December 2015. Yen Press is releasing the manga in North America, and released the sixth volume on February 4.

Yen Press describes the story:

Ryouma needs one billion yen for his terminally ill sister--but instead of a loan, he loses his life! Now he's stuck in Limbo with a sadistic angel named Kroel and four other victims of fate. If he can gamble his way to the top, he might just escape with both his life and the money for his sister. But if he fails, it's ashes to ashes, dust to dust--for all eternity!

Sake no. Marine and Tsujimori launched the spinoff manga Subete Hai ni Natte mo on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in October 2018. The manga's fourth volume shipped on February 12.



Source: Square Enix