Square Enix Reveals Irregular at Magic High School Reloaded Memory Smartphone Game

Square Enix opened a website and Twitter account on Saturday to announce a smartphone game in the The irregular at magic high school franchise, titled The irregular at magic high school Reloaded Memory . Square Enix is also streaming a commercial for the game, which previews the game's theme song "Sanzen Reloaded" (Brilliant Reloaded) by Saori Hayami and Yōko Hikasa .

Pre-registration is available now for the "magic battle RPG." The game for iOS and Android will be free to play, with purchasable optional in-game items. Original novel writer Tsutomu Satou is overseeing the game's original story.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , the second season of The irregular at magic high school television anime, will premiere on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m.) both on television and on the Abema and d Anime Store services. Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , MBS , TV Aichi , AT-X , and other channels will carry the season. Funimation will begin streaming the series on October 3.

The series was delayed from July to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime adapts the arc of the same name from Tsutomu Satou 's original light novel series.

Satou's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008. The series ended with the 32nd volume, subtitled "Sacrifice-hen/Sotsugyō-hen" (Sacrifice/Graduation Arc), on September 10. The novels are getting two sequels. The first sequel, tentatively titled Zoku・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Magian Company (Sequel・The Irregular at Magic High School Magian Company), will debut around fall 2020. The second series, tentatively titled Shin・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Cygnus no Otome-tachi (New・The Irregular at Magic High School Maidens of Cygnus), will launch around winter 2021.

Yen Press releases the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. The novel series has inspired multiple manga from different authors, based on different arcs of the novels.

The novel series inspired a 26-episode television anime that debuted in April 2014, directed by Manabu Ono at Madhouse . Aniplex of America licensed the anime and released it on home video in 2015. The novels have also inspired the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars anime film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. Aniplex of America screened the film in theaters in the United States. Funimation began streaming the first season of the anime in April, and streamed the film for two weeks only starting on May 1.