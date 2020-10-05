The Promised Neverland Event Previews Its Exclusive Epilogue Manga 1-Shot

19-page story after series finale teased before exhibition in December

The Tokyo City View observation deck posted on Monday a draft layout for the new chapter of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga that will debut at "The Promised Neverland Special Exhibition" at the deck. The new 19-page chapter will show [spoilers for The Promised Neverland manga's ending below, highlight the white text to read] Emma and the Grace Field children after the end of the manga .

Select the following link to see the manga draft layout image with spoilers.

The exhibition will run from December 11 through January 11. In addition to appearing in the exhibition itself, the epilogue manga is in the special "Tracks to Neverland" booklet bundled with the exhibition's tickets, which go on sale on Monday.

Shirai and Demizu also debuted a different one-shot for the manga in the 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday . The separate one-shot focuses on Ray.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Entertainment news websites reported in June that Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.

Sources: Tokyo City View's Twitter account, Comic Natalie